In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. cos θ = 0.4112
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
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Key Concepts
Coterminal Angles
Angle Measurement in Radians
Positive Angle Determination
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 17𝜋 /5
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(-𝜋/4)
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-210°
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc 37° sec 53° - tan 53° cot 37°
In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°