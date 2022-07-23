Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.72
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.72

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(9𝜋/2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the angle given is \( \frac{9\pi}{2} \), which is greater than \( 2\pi \). Since trigonometric functions are periodic, find a coterminal angle by subtracting multiples of \( 2\pi \) until the angle lies within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \). Use the formula: \( \theta_{coterminal} = \theta - 2\pi k \), where \( k \) is an integer.
Calculate the coterminal angle: \( \frac{9\pi}{2} - 2\pi \times 2 = \frac{9\pi}{2} - \frac{8\pi}{2} = \frac{\pi}{2} \). So, \( \frac{9\pi}{2} \) is coterminal with \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Identify the reference angle for \( \frac{\pi}{2} \). Since \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) lies on the positive y-axis, the reference angle is \( 0 \) because it is exactly on the axis.
Recall the value of \( \tan \) at \( \frac{\pi}{2} \). Since tangent is \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \), and \( \cos \frac{\pi}{2} = 0 \), the tangent function is undefined at \( \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Conclude that \( \tan \frac{9\pi}{2} \) is undefined because it is coterminal with \( \tan \frac{\pi}{2} \), where tangent has a vertical asymptote.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angles

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. It helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to an angle between 0° and 90° (0 and π/2 radians). Using reference angles allows you to find exact trigonometric values without a calculator.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Angle Coterminality and Reduction

Angles that differ by full rotations (multiples of 2π radians) share the same terminal side and thus have the same trigonometric values. Reducing an angle like 9π/2 by subtracting multiples of 2π helps find a coterminal angle within one rotation, simplifying the evaluation of trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles

Tangent Function Properties

The tangent function is periodic with period π, meaning tan(θ) = tan(θ + nπ) for any integer n. It is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ) and can be positive or negative depending on the quadrant of the angle. Understanding its periodicity and sign is essential for finding exact values.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.

<IMAGE>

487
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(-240°)

677
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.

420°

625
views
Textbook Question

Find the reference angle for each angle.

4.7

711
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the Pythagorean Theorem to find the length of the missing side of each right triangle. Then find the value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ.

719
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 135°

807
views