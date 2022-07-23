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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.3.73
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.73

In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(-240°)

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Identify the given angle: \(-240^\circ\). Since it is negative, find its positive coterminal angle by adding \(360^\circ\): \(-240^\circ + 360^\circ = 120^\circ\).
Determine the reference angle for \(120^\circ\). Since \(120^\circ\) is in the second quadrant, the reference angle is \(180^\circ - 120^\circ = 60^\circ\).
Recall the sign of sine in the second quadrant. Sine is positive in the second quadrant, so \(\sin(120^\circ) = +\sin(60^\circ)\).
Use the exact value of \(\sin(60^\circ)\), which is \(\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Therefore, \(\sin(-240^\circ) = \sin(120^\circ) = +\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angles

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. It helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to a corresponding angle in the first quadrant, where values are easier to determine.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Function Signs in Quadrants

The sign of sine, cosine, and tangent functions depends on the quadrant in which the angle's terminal side lies. For sine, it is positive in the first and second quadrants and negative in the third and fourth quadrants, which is essential for determining the exact value.
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Evaluating Sine of Negative Angles

The sine function is odd, meaning sin(-θ) = -sin(θ). This property allows converting negative angles into positive ones by changing the sign of the sine value, simplifying the evaluation without a calculator.
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