Textbook Question
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(-240°)
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec 7𝜋 / 4
In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(-𝜋/3)
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 135°
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(9𝜋/2)