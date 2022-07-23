Textbook Question
A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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A point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
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In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(-240°)
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°
In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252
Find the reference angle for each angle.
4.7
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(9𝜋/2)