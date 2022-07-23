In Exercises 59–62, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ in radians, rounded to three decimal places. cos θ = 0.4112
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.75
In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the area of a sector of a circle: \(\text{Area} = \frac{\theta}{360^\circ} \times \pi r^2\), where \(\theta\) is the central angle in degrees and \(r\) is the radius of the circle.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \(r = 10\) meters and \(\theta = 18^\circ\), so the area becomes \(\frac{18}{360} \times \pi \times 10^2\).
Simplify the fraction \(\frac{18}{360}\) to its lowest terms to make calculations easier.
Calculate the expression \(\pi \times 10^2\) which represents the area of the full circle, then multiply by the simplified fraction to find the sector area in terms of \(\pi\).
Finally, use the approximate value of \(\pi \approx 3.1416\) to compute the numerical value of the sector area and round your answer to two decimal places.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Area of a Sector
The area of a sector of a circle is the portion of the circle's area enclosed by two radii and the arc between them. It is calculated as (θ/360) × π × r² when θ is in degrees, where r is the radius and θ is the central angle.
Recommended video:
4:02
Calculating Area of SAS Triangles
Central Angle in Degrees
The central angle θ is the angle formed at the center of the circle by two radii. When given in degrees, it must be used directly in the sector area formula as a fraction of 360°, representing the full circle.
Recommended video:
04:46
Coterminal Angles
Rounding Numerical Results
After calculating the exact area in terms of π, numerical approximation involves substituting π ≈ 3.1416 and rounding the final answer to the specified decimal places, here two decimals, to provide a practical and understandable result.
Recommended video:
04:33
Find the Angle Between Vectors
Related Practice
Textbook Question
698
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(-𝜋/4)
753
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-210°
649
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. csc 37° sec 53° - tan 53° cot 37°
595
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
659
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 5.5
861
views