Textbook Question
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin (1/2) x
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Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin (1/2) x
The graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = cot(x + π/2), y = cot(x + π), y = −cot x, y= −cot(x − π/2).
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin(π/3 x − 3π)
Find the bearing from O to A.
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = tan(x − π/4)
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = −2 tan (1/2) x