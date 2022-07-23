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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin (1/2) x

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Identify the general form of the sine function, which is \(y = A \sin(Bx)\), where \(A\) represents the amplitude and \(B\) affects the period of the function.
Determine the amplitude \(A\) by taking the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function. In this case, \(A = |3|\).
Find the period of the function using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B}\), where \(B\) is the coefficient of \(x\) inside the sine function. Here, \(B = \frac{1}{2}\).
Calculate the period by substituting \(B = \frac{1}{2}\) into the formula: \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{\frac{1}{2}}\).
To graph one period of the function, start at \(x = 0\) and plot points up to \(x = \text{Period}\). Use the amplitude to determine the maximum and minimum values of the sine wave, which will be \(3\) and \(-3\) respectively.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Sine Function

The amplitude of a sine function is the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine term. It represents the maximum vertical distance from the midline (usually the x-axis) to the peak of the wave. For y = 3 sin(1/2 x), the amplitude is 3, indicating the wave oscillates between -3 and 3.
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Period of a Sine Function

The period of a sine function is the length of one complete cycle along the x-axis. It is calculated by dividing 2π by the absolute value of the coefficient of x inside the sine function. For y = 3 sin(1/2 x), the period is 2π ÷ (1/2) = 4π, meaning the function repeats every 4π units.
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Graphing One Period of a Sine Function

Graphing one period involves plotting the sine curve from 0 to the period length, marking key points such as the start, maximum, midline crossing, minimum, and end. For y = 3 sin(1/2 x), graph from x = 0 to x = 4π, showing the wave rising to 3, descending to -3, and returning to zero to complete one cycle.
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