Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
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In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = sin (x − π/2)
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = sin(x − π)
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x
In Exercises 14–15, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = sin x + cos 1/2 x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ √3