Inverse Tangent Function (tan⁻¹ or arctan)

The inverse tangent function, denoted as tan⁻¹ or arctan, returns the angle whose tangent is a given number. It is used to find an angle when the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle is known. The output angle is typically in the range (-π/2, π/2) or (-90°, 90°).