Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
883
views
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = sin(x − π)
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ (−√3)
In Exercises 12–13, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = 2 cos 1/3 x − 2
In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -sin 2/3 x