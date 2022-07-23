Determine the horizontal shift by comparing the asymptotes of the given graph to those of \(y = \tan x\). The asymptotes of \(y = \tan x\) are at \(x = \pm \frac{\pi}{2}\), but here they are at \(x = -\frac{3\pi}{4}\) and \(x = \frac{\pi}{4}\). This indicates a shift of \(-\frac{\pi}{4}\) to the left.