Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 1/2 sin(x + π), the amplitude is 1/2, indicating that the wave oscillates between 1/2 and -1/2. Recommended video: 5:05 5:05 Amplitude and Reflection of Sine and Cosine

Period The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. Since there is no coefficient affecting the x variable in y = 1/2 sin(x + π), the period remains 2π, meaning the function will repeat every 2π units along the x-axis. Recommended video: 5:33 5:33 Period of Sine and Cosine Functions