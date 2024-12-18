Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Phase Shifts
Problem 24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 1/2 sin(x + π)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude
Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline. In the context of the sine function, it is determined by the coefficient in front of the sine term. For the function y = 1/2 sin(x + π), the amplitude is 1/2, indicating that the wave oscillates between 1/2 and -1/2.
Period
The period of a trigonometric function is the length of one complete cycle of the wave. For the sine function, the standard period is 2π. Since there is no coefficient affecting the x variable in y = 1/2 sin(x + π), the period remains 2π, meaning the function will repeat every 2π units along the x-axis.
Phase Shift
Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the graph of a function. It is determined by the value added or subtracted from the x variable inside the function. In y = 1/2 sin(x + π), the phase shift is -π, indicating that the graph is shifted π units to the left along the x-axis.
