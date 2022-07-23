In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −4 sin 3π/2 t
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 2, Problem 29
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −2 sin(2πx + 4π)
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Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \sin(Bx + C)\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(B\) affects the period, and \(C\) affects the phase shift.
Find the amplitude by taking the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function: \(\text{Amplitude} = |A| = |-2|\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{|B|}\). Here, \(B\) is the coefficient of \(x\) inside the sine function, which is \(2\pi\).
Determine the phase shift using the formula \(\text{Phase shift} = -\frac{C}{B}\), where \(C\) is the constant added inside the sine function. In this case, \(C = 4\pi\) and \(B = 2\pi\).
Use the amplitude, period, and phase shift to sketch one full cycle of the sine function, starting from the phase shift and covering one period along the x-axis.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function
Amplitude is the maximum absolute value of the function's output, representing the height from the midline to the peak. For y = a sin(bx + c), the amplitude is |a|. In this case, the amplitude is 2, indicating the wave oscillates 2 units above and below the midline.
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Period of a Sine Function
The period is the length of one complete cycle of the sine wave. It is calculated as (2π) / |b| for y = sin(bx + c). Here, b = 2π, so the period is (2π) / (2π) = 1, meaning the function repeats every 1 unit along the x-axis.
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Phase Shift of a Trigonometric Function
Phase shift is the horizontal translation of the graph, found by solving bx + c = 0 for x, giving x = -c/b. For y = −2 sin(2πx + 4π), the phase shift is -4π / (2π) = -2, indicating the graph shifts 2 units to the left.
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