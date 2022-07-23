In Exercises 31–34, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = cos x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 2 cos x
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 29
Chapter 2, Problem 29
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 3 csc x
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Recall that the cosecant function is the reciprocal of the sine function, so \(y = 3 \csc x\) can be written as \(y = \frac{3}{\sin x}\).
Identify the period of the basic \(\csc x\) function, which is \(2\pi\). Since there is no horizontal stretch or compression in \(y = 3 \csc x\), the period remains \(2\pi\).
To graph two periods, determine the interval over which to graph: from \(0\) to \(4\pi\) (since one period is \(2\pi\), two periods is \(4\pi\)).
Find the key points where \(\sin x = 0\) because \(\csc x\) is undefined there, causing vertical asymptotes. These occur at \(x = 0, \pi, 2\pi, 3\pi, 4\pi\) within the interval.
Plot the reciprocal values of \(\sin x\) scaled by 3, noting that the graph will have branches going to \(\pm \infty\) near the vertical asymptotes, and the minimum and maximum values of \(y = 3 \csc x\) correspond to \(y = \pm 3\) at points where \(\sin x = \pm 1\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding the Cosecant Function
The cosecant function, csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). It is undefined where sin(x) = 0, leading to vertical asymptotes at these points. Recognizing its behavior helps in accurately sketching its graph.
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Periodicity of Trigonometric Functions
The period of the basic cosecant function is 2π, meaning the function repeats its values every 2π units along the x-axis. Graphing two periods involves plotting the function over an interval of length 4π to capture two full cycles.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions
Amplitude and Vertical Stretch
The coefficient 3 in y = 3 csc x vertically stretches the graph by a factor of 3. This affects the distance of the graph's branches from the x-axis, increasing the minimum and maximum values of the function's range accordingly.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −4 sin 3π/2 t
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Textbook Question
Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.
y = 2 csc x
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Textbook Question
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