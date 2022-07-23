Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted as sin⁻¹ or arcsin, returns the angle whose sine is a given number. It is defined for inputs between -1 and 1 and outputs angles typically in the range of -90° to 90° (or -π/2 to π/2 radians). Understanding this helps in finding the angle corresponding to a sine value.