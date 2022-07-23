Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = cos x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 2 cos x
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In Exercises 31–34, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = cos x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 2 cos x
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 1/2 csc x/2
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 3 csc x
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −2 sin(2πx + 4π)
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. sin⁻¹ (-0.32)
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. cos⁻¹ 3/8