In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ cos(sin⁻¹ √2/2)
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Key Concepts
Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)
Relationship Between Sine and Cosine
Exact Values of Special Angles
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −1/2 sec πx
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin(sin⁻¹ 0.9)
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = csc(x − π)
In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)
In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -4 cos 1/2 x