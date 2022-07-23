Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]
806
views
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin 5π/6)
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ cos(sin⁻¹ √2/2)
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −1/2 sec πx
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = csc(x − π)
In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -4 cos 1/2 x