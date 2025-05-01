Problem 43
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec(x + π)
Problem 47
In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = sec(2x + π/2) − 1
Problem 49
In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = csc|x|
Problem 53
In Exercises 53–54, let f(x) = 2 sec x, g(x) = −2 tan x, and h(x) = 2x − π/2. Graph two periods of y = (f∘h)(x).
Problem 55
In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. tan x = -1
Problem 57
In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. csc x = 1
Problem 1
Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ 1/2
Problem 3
Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ √2/2
Problem 5
Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ (- 1/2)
Problem 7
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ √3/2
Problem 9
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)
Problem 13
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
Problem 17
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ (−√3)
Problem 19
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ √3
Problem 21
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ cot⁻¹ (−√3)
Problem 23
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ csc⁻¹ (− 2√3/3)
Problem 25
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ sec⁻¹ (−√2)
Problem 27
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. sin⁻¹ 0.3
Problem 29
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. sin⁻¹ (-0.32)
Problem 31
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. cos⁻¹ 3/8
Problem 33
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. _ cos⁻¹ √5/7
Problem 35
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. tan⁻¹ (−20)
Problem 37
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. ___ tan⁻¹ (−√473)
Problem 39
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin(sin⁻¹ 0.9)
Problem 43
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin 5π/6)
Problem 45
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. tan (tan⁻¹ 125)
Problem 47
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. tan⁻¹ [tan(− π/6)]
Problem 49
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. tan⁻¹ (tan 2π/3)
Problem 51
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin π)
Problem 53
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin(sin⁻¹ π)
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions