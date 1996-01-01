Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Problem 99
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 1)
