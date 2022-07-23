Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 12
In Exercises 7–14, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:c. tan 2θcot θ = 3, θ lies in quadrant III.
Verified step by step guidance
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insert step 1: Understand that \( \cot \theta = 3 \) implies \( \tan \theta = \frac{1}{3} \) because \( \tan \theta = \frac{1}{\cot \theta} \).
insert step 2: Since \( \theta \) is in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, but tangent is positive.
insert step 3: Use the double angle identity for tangent: \( \tan 2\theta = \frac{2 \tan \theta}{1 - \tan^2 \theta} \).
insert step 4: Substitute \( \tan \theta = \frac{1}{3} \) into the double angle identity: \( \tan 2\theta = \frac{2 \times \frac{1}{3}}{1 - (\frac{1}{3})^2} \).
insert step 5: Simplify the expression to find \( \tan 2\theta \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. One important identity is the double angle formula for tangent, which states that tan(2θ) = 2tan(θ) / (1 - tan²(θ)). Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying and solving trigonometric expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Quadrants and Signs of Trigonometric Functions
The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each affecting the signs of the trigonometric functions. In quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, which means tangent (the ratio of sine to cosine) is positive. Knowing the quadrant in which the angle lies helps determine the signs of the trigonometric values needed for calculations.
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Finding Trigonometric Values from Cotangent
Cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, defined as cot(θ) = 1/tan(θ). Given cot(θ) = 3, we can find tan(θ) as 1/3. This relationship allows us to derive other trigonometric values, such as sine and cosine, using the Pythagorean identity, which is essential for calculating tan(2θ) accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: sin 2θ
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Textbook Question
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 4x + cos 2x
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Textbook Question
Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
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Textbook Question
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Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 1
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