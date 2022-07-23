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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 11c
Chapter 3, Problem 11c

Use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following: tan 2θ
cot θ = 2, θ lies in quadrant III.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the double-angle identity for tangent: \(\tan 2\theta = \frac{2 \tan \theta}{1 - \tan^2 \theta}\).
Substitute \(\tan 2\theta\) into the expression \(\tan 2\theta \cot \theta\) to get \(\left( \frac{2 \tan \theta}{1 - \tan^2 \theta} \right) \cdot \cot \theta\).
Rewrite \(\cot \theta\) as \(\frac{1}{\tan \theta}\) and simplify the expression: \(\left( \frac{2 \tan \theta}{1 - \tan^2 \theta} \right) \cdot \frac{1}{\tan \theta} = \frac{2}{1 - \tan^2 \theta}\).
Set the simplified expression equal to 2 (given): \(\frac{2}{1 - \tan^2 \theta} = 2\) and solve for \(\tan^2 \theta\).
Use the fact that \(\theta\) lies in quadrant III, where tangent is positive, to determine the exact value of \(\tan \theta\) from \(\tan^2 \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. For example, the double-angle identity for tangent, tan(2θ) = 2 tan θ / (1 - tan² θ), is essential for expressing tan 2θ in terms of tan θ, enabling simplification and solving of equations.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Quadrant Sign Rules

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant in which the angle lies. In quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, making tangent positive. Understanding these sign conventions is crucial for determining the correct values of trigonometric functions and their ratios.
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Relationship Between Tangent and Cotangent

Tangent and cotangent are reciprocal functions: cot θ = 1 / tan θ. This relationship allows conversion between the two, simplifying expressions like tan 2θ cot θ. Recognizing this reciprocal nature helps in manipulating and solving trigonometric equations efficiently.
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