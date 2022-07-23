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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.38d
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.38d

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
d. sin 2α
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

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1
Identify the given information: \( \sin \alpha = -\frac{1}{3} \) with \( \pi < \alpha < \frac{3\pi}{2} \), and \( \cos \beta = -\frac{1}{3} \) with \( \pi < \beta < \frac{3\pi}{2} \). Note that both angles are in the third quadrant where sine and cosine are negative.
Recall the double-angle identity for sine: \( \sin 2\alpha = 2 \sin \alpha \cos \alpha \). To find \( \sin 2\alpha \), we need \( \cos \alpha \) as well as \( \sin \alpha \).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos \alpha \): \( \cos^2 \alpha = 1 - \sin^2 \alpha \). Substitute \( \sin \alpha = -\frac{1}{3} \) to get \( \cos^2 \alpha = 1 - \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)^2 = 1 - \frac{1}{9} = \frac{8}{9} \).
Determine the sign of \( \cos \alpha \) based on the quadrant. Since \( \alpha \) is in the third quadrant, \( \cos \alpha \) is negative, so \( \cos \alpha = -\sqrt{\frac{8}{9}} = -\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3} \).
Substitute \( \sin \alpha \) and \( \cos \alpha \) into the double-angle formula: \( \sin 2\alpha = 2 \times \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right) \times \left(-\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3}\right) \). Simplify this expression to find the exact value of \( \sin 2\alpha \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identity for Sine

The double-angle identity for sine states that sin(2α) = 2 sin(α) cos(α). This formula allows you to find the sine of twice an angle using the sine and cosine of the original angle, which is essential when given sin(α) and needing sin(2α).
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Double Angle Identities

Determining the Sign of Trigonometric Functions Based on Quadrants

The sign of sine and cosine depends on the quadrant in which the angle lies. For example, if π < α < 3π/2 (third quadrant), both sine and cosine are negative. Knowing the quadrant helps determine the correct sign of cosine or sine when only one value is given.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Trigonometric Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1, allows you to find the missing sine or cosine value when one is known. By rearranging, cos(θ) = ±√(1 - sin²(θ)), and the sign is chosen based on the quadrant of θ.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
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In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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