Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.35e
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.35e

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos(β/2)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( 0 < \alpha < \frac{\pi}{2} \), and \( \sin \beta = \frac{12}{13} \) with \( \frac{\pi}{2} < \beta < \pi \).
Since \( \alpha \) is in the first quadrant (between 0 and \( \frac{\pi}{2} \)), both \( \sin \alpha \) and \( \cos \alpha \) are positive. Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos \alpha \): \(\cos \alpha = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha} = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2}\)
Since \( \beta \) is in the second quadrant (between \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) and \( \pi \)), \( \sin \beta \) is positive but \( \cos \beta \) is negative. Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos \beta \): \(\cos \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{12}{13}\right)^2}\)
Use the cosine of difference formula to find \( \cos(\beta - \alpha) \): \(\cos(\beta - \alpha) = \cos \beta \cos \alpha + \sin \beta \sin \alpha\)
Substitute the values of \( \cos \alpha \), \( \cos \beta \), \( \sin \alpha \), and \( \sin \beta \) into the formula and simplify to find the exact value of \( \cos(\beta - \alpha) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Their Definitions

Trigonometric ratios like sine and cosine relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. Understanding how to interpret and use these ratios is essential for finding exact values of trigonometric functions given certain angle conditions.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Quadrant and Angle Restrictions

The given angle restrictions (e.g., 0 < α < π/2 and π/2 < β < π) determine the sign and possible values of trigonometric functions. Knowing which quadrant an angle lies in helps identify whether sine, cosine, or other functions are positive or negative.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Unknown Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of one trigonometric function when the other is known. This is crucial for finding exact values of cosine or sine when only one ratio and the angle’s quadrant are given.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°

959
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

d. sin 2α

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

699
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x = 2 cos x tan x

605
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

639
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. sin(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

712
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

d. sin 2α

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

1047
views