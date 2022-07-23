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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.39
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.39

In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \cos^2 15^\circ - \sin^2 15^\circ \) matches the form of the cosine double-angle identity, which states: \( \cos 2\theta = \cos^2 \theta - \sin^2 \theta \).
Identify \( \theta = 15^\circ \) in the given expression, so the expression simplifies to \( \cos 2 \times 15^\circ = \cos 30^\circ \).
Recall the exact value of \( \cos 30^\circ \), which can be found using special right triangles or known trigonometric values.
Use the known exact value of \( \cos 30^\circ \) to express the final answer in simplest radical form.
Write the final exact value of the original expression \( \cos^2 15^\circ - \sin^2 15^\circ \) using the result from the double-angle formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of twice an angle in terms of functions of the original angle. For cosine, the formula cos(2θ) = cos²θ - sin²θ directly relates to the given expression, allowing simplification by recognizing the pattern.
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Double Angle Identities

Exact Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 15°, 30°, 45°, and 60° have known exact trigonometric values involving square roots. Knowing or deriving these values is essential to find precise results without approximations when evaluating expressions like cos(15°) or sin(15°).
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45-45-90 Triangles

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas allow calculation of trigonometric functions of half an angle using the functions of the full angle. They are useful for breaking down angles like 15° into 30°/2, facilitating the evaluation of sine and cosine values needed in the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

d. sin 2α

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

699
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x = 2 cos x tan x

605
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–46, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 2x - sin 4x

746
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

e. cos(β/2)

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

929
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. sin(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

712
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

d. sin 2α

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

1047
views