In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.45
In Exercises 45–46, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 2x - sin 4x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the sine difference identity for expressing the difference of sines as a product: \(\sin A - \sin B = 2 \cos \left( \frac{A + B}{2} \right) \sin \left( \frac{A - B}{2} \right)\).
Identify \(A\) and \(B\) in the expression \(\sin 2x - \sin 4x\) as \(A = 2x\) and \(B = 4x\).
Apply the formula by substituting \(A\) and \(B\): \(\sin 2x - \sin 4x = 2 \cos \left( \frac{2x + 4x}{2} \right) \sin \left( \frac{2x - 4x}{2} \right)\).
Simplify the arguments inside the cosine and sine functions: \(\cos \left( 3x \right)\) and \(\sin \left( -x \right)\).
Use the odd property of sine, \(\sin(-x) = -\sin x\), to rewrite the expression as a product involving \(\cos 3x\) and \(\sin x\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sum-to-Product Identities
Sum-to-product identities transform sums or differences of sine and cosine functions into products. For sine differences, the identity is sin A - sin B = 2 cos((A+B)/2) sin((A-B)/2). This simplifies expressions and helps in solving or evaluating trigonometric problems.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas
Angle Substitution and Simplification
After applying identities, substituting the given angles correctly is crucial. Simplifying expressions like (2x + 4x)/2 and (2x - 4x)/2 ensures accurate transformation. This step is essential for reducing the expression to a product form.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
Finding the exact value of a trigonometric expression involves knowing standard angle values and their sine or cosine results. For example, angles like 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90° have well-known exact sine and cosine values, which help evaluate the product precisely.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
959
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos( β/2)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
883
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
d. sin 2α
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
699
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x = 2 cos x tan x
605
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 6x sin 4x
742
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan(α + β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2
723
views