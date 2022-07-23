Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x
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In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 105°
In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 7x cos 3x
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. sin(α + β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
In Exercises 50–53, find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2