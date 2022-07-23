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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.54
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.54

In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. cos 2x = -1

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1
Recognize that the equation is \( \cos 2x = -1 \). Our goal is to find all values of \( x \) in the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \) that satisfy this equation.
Recall that \( \cos \theta = -1 \) occurs at specific angles. Specifically, \( \cos \theta = -1 \) when \( \theta = \pi + 2k\pi \), where \( k \) is any integer.
Set \( 2x = \pi + 2k\pi \) to match the form where cosine equals \( -1 \). This gives the equation \( 2x = \pi + 2k\pi \).
Solve for \( x \) by dividing both sides by 2: \( x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi \).
Find all values of \( x \) within the interval \( [0, 2\pi) \) by substituting integer values of \( k \) and checking which \( x \) values lie in the interval.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identity for Cosine

The double-angle identity expresses cos(2x) in terms of x, commonly as cos(2x) = 2cos²(x) - 1 or cos(2x) = 1 - 2sin²(x). This identity allows rewriting or solving equations involving cos(2x) by relating it to single-angle trigonometric functions.
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Solving Trigonometric Equations on a Given Interval

Solving trig equations on [0, 2π) means finding all angle solutions within one full rotation. It requires considering the periodicity of trig functions and identifying all angles that satisfy the equation within the specified domain.
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Exact and Approximate Values of Trigonometric Functions

Exact values refer to well-known angles where trig functions have simple radical or fractional values (e.g., cos(π) = -1). Approximate values are numerical estimates rounded to a specified decimal place, used when exact values are not easily expressible.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x

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In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 105°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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Textbook Question

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