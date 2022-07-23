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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.43
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.43

In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 6x sin 4x

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1
Recall the product-to-sum identity for the product of sines: \(\sin A \sin B = \frac{1}{2} [\cos (A - B) - \cos (A + B)]\).
Identify the angles in the problem: here, \(A = 6x\) and \(B = 4x\).
Substitute \(A\) and \(B\) into the identity: \(\sin 6x \sin 4x = \frac{1}{2} [\cos (6x - 4x) - \cos (6x + 4x)]\).
Simplify the expressions inside the cosine functions: \(\cos (6x - 4x) = \cos 2x\) and \(\cos (6x + 4x) = \cos 10x\).
Write the final expression as a sum or difference: \(\sin 6x \sin 4x = \frac{1}{2} [\cos 2x - \cos 10x]\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product-to-Sum Identities

Product-to-sum identities transform products of sine and cosine functions into sums or differences of trigonometric functions. For example, the product sin A sin B can be expressed as a difference of cosines: (1/2)[cos(A - B) - cos(A + B)]. This simplifies integration and solving trigonometric equations.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Angle Notation and Manipulation

Understanding how to handle angles in trigonometric expressions is essential. Here, angles like 6x and 4x represent multiples of a variable, and correctly applying operations like addition and subtraction on these angles is crucial when using identities.
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i & j Notation

Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

After applying identities, simplifying the resulting expressions by combining like terms or factoring is important. This step ensures the final answer is in its simplest sum or difference form, making it easier to interpret or use in further calculations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

e. cos( β/2)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

883
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. sin 22.5°

729
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–46, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 2x - sin 4x

746
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. cos(α﹣β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

992
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan(α + β)

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

843
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2

723
views