In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos( β/2)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos( β/2)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. sin 22.5°
In Exercises 45–46, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 2x - sin 4x
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan(α + β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan(α + β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2