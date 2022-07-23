In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.35b
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
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Identify the given information: \( \sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( 0 < \alpha < \frac{\pi}{2} \), and \( \sin \beta = \frac{12}{13} \) with \( \frac{\pi}{2} < \beta < \pi \).
Determine the quadrant of each angle to find the signs of \( \cos \alpha \) and \( \cos \beta \). Since \( \alpha \) is in the first quadrant, \( \cos \alpha > 0 \). Since \( \beta \) is in the second quadrant, \( \cos \beta < 0 \).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos \alpha \) and \( \cos \beta \): \[ \cos \theta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \theta} \] Calculate: \[ \cos \alpha = +\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2} \] \[ \cos \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{12}{13}\right)^2} \]
Recall the cosine difference identity: \[ \cos(\alpha - \beta) = \cos \alpha \cos \beta + \sin \alpha \sin \beta \]
Substitute the values of \( \sin \alpha \), \( \sin \beta \), \( \cos \alpha \), and \( \cos \beta \) into the identity to express \( \cos(\alpha - \beta) \) exactly.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sum and Difference Formulas for Cosine
The cosine of the difference of two angles, cos(α - β), can be found using the formula cos(α - β) = cos α cos β + sin α sin β. This identity allows us to express the cosine of a difference in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential when given sine values and angle ranges.
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Determining Cosine from Sine and Quadrant Information
Given sin α and sin β along with their angle ranges, we can find cos α and cos β using the Pythagorean identity cos²θ = 1 - sin²θ. The sign of cosine depends on the quadrant of the angle, so knowing the interval for α and β helps determine whether cosine is positive or negative.
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Angle Measurement in Radians and Quadrant Boundaries
Angles are given in radians with specified intervals (e.g., 0 < α < 3π/2). Understanding these intervals helps identify the quadrant in which each angle lies, which is crucial for determining the signs of trigonometric functions and correctly applying identities.
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