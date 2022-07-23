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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.3.55b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.55b

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \tan \alpha = \frac{4}{3} \) and the angle \( \alpha \) lies in the third quadrant where \( 180^\circ < \alpha < 270^\circ \).
Recall that in the third quadrant, both sine and cosine values are negative, but tangent is positive, which matches the given \( \tan \alpha = \frac{4}{3} \).
Use the identity relating tangent to sine and cosine: \( \tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \). From this, express sine and cosine in terms of a right triangle with opposite side 4 and adjacent side 3.
Calculate the hypotenuse using the Pythagorean theorem: \( r = \sqrt{3^2 + 4^2} = \sqrt{9 + 16} = \sqrt{25} \).
Find \( \cos \frac{\alpha}{2} \) using the half-angle formula: \[ \cos \frac{\alpha}{2} = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 + \cos \alpha}{2}} \]. Determine the correct sign based on the quadrant of \( \frac{\alpha}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Their Definitions

Trigonometric ratios like tangent, sine, and cosine relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Specifically, tan(α) = opposite/adjacent. Understanding these definitions allows you to find other ratios when one is given.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Reference Angles and Quadrant Sign Rules

Angles between 180° and 270° lie in the third quadrant, where sine and cosine values are negative, but tangent is positive. Knowing the quadrant helps determine the correct sign of trigonometric values when calculating exact values.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of half an angle in terms of the original angle, such as cos(α/2) = ±√((1 + cos α)/2). These formulas are essential for finding exact values of trigonometric functions at half the given angle.
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

891
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

886
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.

965
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

848
views