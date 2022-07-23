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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.61b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.61b

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\cos \alpha = \frac{8}{17}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant IV, and \(\sin \beta = -\frac{1}{2}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant III.
Determine \(\sin \alpha\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1\). Since \(\cos \alpha = \frac{8}{17}\), calculate \(\sin \alpha = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{8}{17}\right)^2}\). Because \(\alpha\) is in quadrant IV, where sine is negative, choose the negative root.
Determine \(\cos \beta\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \beta + \cos^2 \beta = 1\). Since \(\sin \beta = -\frac{1}{2}\), calculate \(\cos \beta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2}\). Because \(\beta\) is in quadrant III, where cosine is negative, choose the negative root.
Use the angle sum identity for sine: \(\sin(\alpha + \beta) = \sin \alpha \cos \beta + \cos \alpha \sin \beta\).
Substitute the values of \(\sin \alpha\), \(\cos \beta\), \(\cos \alpha\), and \(\sin \beta\) into the identity and simplify to find the exact value of \(\sin(\alpha + \beta)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Angle Sum Identity

The sine of a sum of two angles, sin(α + β), can be found using the identity sin(α + β) = sin α cos β + cos α sin β. This formula allows the expression of the sine of a combined angle in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Signs of Trigonometric Functions by Quadrant

The sign of sine and cosine values depends on the quadrant in which the angle lies. In quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. This knowledge is essential to correctly assign signs when calculating unknown trigonometric values.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

When one trigonometric value is given, the other can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. For example, if cos α is known, sin α can be found by sin α = ±√(1 - cos²α), with the sign determined by the quadrant of α.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

886
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.

965
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = 3/4, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = 1/4, 3𝝅/2 < β < 2𝝅

989
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

666
views