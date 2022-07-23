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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.57b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.57b

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant I, and \(\sin \beta = \frac{5}{13}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant II.
Recall the formula for the sine of a sum: \(\sin(\alpha + \beta) = \sin \alpha \cos \beta + \cos \alpha \sin \beta\).
Find \(\cos \alpha\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1\). Since \(\alpha\) is in quadrant I, \(\cos \alpha\) is positive. Calculate \(\cos \alpha = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha} = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2}\).
Find \(\cos \beta\) similarly using \(\cos \beta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{5}{13}\right)^2}\). Since \(\beta\) is in quadrant II, \(\cos \beta\) is negative.
Substitute the values of \(\sin \alpha\), \(\cos \alpha\), \(\sin \beta\), and \(\cos \beta\) into the formula \(\sin(\alpha + \beta) = \sin \alpha \cos \beta + \cos \alpha \sin \beta\) to find the exact value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine Addition Formula

The sine addition formula states that sin(α + β) = sin α cos β + cos α sin β. This identity allows us to find the sine of the sum of two angles using the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for solving the problem.
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Quadratic Formula

Determining Cosine from Sine and Quadrant

Given sin α and sin β along with their quadrants, we use the Pythagorean identity cos²θ = 1 - sin²θ to find cos α and cos β. The sign of cosine depends on the quadrant: positive in quadrant I and negative in quadrant II, which affects the final calculation.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Quadrant Sign Rules for Trigonometric Functions

The signs of sine and cosine functions vary by quadrant: in quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive; in quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative. Correctly applying these sign rules is crucial to accurately compute sin(α + β).
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

891
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

861
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

666
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

848
views