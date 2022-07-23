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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.61c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.61c

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\cos \alpha = \frac{8}{17}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant IV, and \(\sin \beta = -\frac{1}{2}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant III.
Determine the signs and values of \(\sin \alpha\) and \(\cos \beta\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\), considering the quadrant of each angle.
Calculate \(\sin \alpha\) by using \(\sin \alpha = -\sqrt{1 - \cos^2 \alpha}\) since \(\alpha\) is in quadrant IV where sine is negative.
Calculate \(\cos \beta\) by using \(\cos \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta}\) since \(\beta\) is in quadrant III where cosine is negative.
Use the angle addition formula for tangent: \(\tan(\alpha + \beta) = \frac{\tan \alpha + \tan \beta}{1 - \tan \alpha \tan \beta}\), where \(\tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha}\) and \(\tan \beta = \frac{\sin \beta}{\cos \beta}\). Substitute the values found to express \(\tan(\alpha + \beta)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. The sign of these ratios depends on the quadrant in which the angle lies. For example, in quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative, while in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative.
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Quadratic Formula

Sum of Angles Formula for Tangent

The tangent of the sum of two angles α and β is given by tan(α + β) = (tan α + tan β) / (1 - tan α tan β). This formula allows us to find the exact value of tan(α + β) using the individual tangents of α and β, which can be derived from their sine and cosine values.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Finding Missing Trigonometric Values Using Pythagorean Identity

Given one trigonometric ratio and the quadrant, the other ratios can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. For example, if cos α is known, sin α can be found by sin α = ±√(1 - cos²α), with the sign determined by the quadrant. This step is essential to compute tan α and tan β.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

861
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

886
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

666
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

632
views