In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
b. cos(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅