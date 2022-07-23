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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.3.55c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.55c

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \tan \alpha = \frac{4}{3} \) and the angle \( \alpha \) lies in the third quadrant where \( 180^\circ < \alpha < 270^\circ \).
Recall that in the third quadrant, both sine and cosine values are negative, but tangent is positive, which is consistent with the given \( \tan \alpha = \frac{4}{3} \).
Use the identity for tangent of half an angle: \( \tan \frac{\alpha}{2} = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos \alpha}{1 + \cos \alpha}} \) or use the formula \( \tan \frac{\alpha}{2} = \frac{\sin \alpha}{1 + \cos \alpha} \) or \( \tan \frac{\alpha}{2} = \frac{1 - \cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha} \). Choose the form that is easiest based on known values.
Find \( \sin \alpha \) and \( \cos \alpha \) using the given \( \tan \alpha = \frac{4}{3} \). Since \( \tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \), set \( \sin \alpha = -4k \) and \( \cos \alpha = -3k \) (both negative in the third quadrant), then use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1 \) to solve for \( k \).
Substitute the values of \( \sin \alpha \) and \( \cos \alpha \) into the half-angle formula chosen in step 3 to find \( \tan \frac{\alpha}{2} \). Determine the correct sign of \( \tan \frac{\alpha}{2} \) based on the quadrant where \( \frac{\alpha}{2} \) lies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function and Its Properties

The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. It can also be defined as sin(α)/cos(α) on the unit circle. Understanding how tangent behaves in different quadrants is essential for determining the sign and value of tan(α).
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Reference Angles and Quadrant Location

The given angle α lies between 180° and 270°, which places it in the third quadrant. In this quadrant, both sine and cosine are negative, but tangent is positive. Using the reference angle helps find exact trigonometric values by relating α to a known acute angle.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas allow calculation of trigonometric functions of half an angle using the functions of the original angle. For tangent, the half-angle formula expresses tan(α/2) in terms of sin(α) and cos(α), enabling the exact value of tan(α/2) to be found from tan(α).
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

891
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

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Textbook Question
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.sin x cos 2x
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.

sin 2α
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Textbook Question
Use 105° = 135° - 30° to find the exact value of 105°.
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