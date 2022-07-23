Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.57c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.57c

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: \(\sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant I, and \(\sin \beta = \frac{5}{13}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant II.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\cos \alpha\) and \(\cos \beta\). Since \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\), calculate \(\cos \alpha = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha}\) and \(\cos \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta}\) (negative because \(\beta\) is in quadrant II where cosine is negative).
Calculate \(\tan \alpha\) and \(\tan \beta\) using the definitions \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\) with the values found in the previous step.
Apply the tangent addition formula: \(\tan(\alpha + \beta) = \frac{\tan \alpha + \tan \beta}{1 - \tan \alpha \tan \beta}\).
Substitute the values of \(\tan \alpha\) and \(\tan \beta\) into the formula and simplify the expression to find the exact value of \(\tan(\alpha + \beta)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Quadrants

Trigonometric ratios like sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a triangle to side lengths. Knowing the quadrant of an angle helps determine the sign (positive or negative) of these ratios, as sine is positive in quadrants I and II, cosine is positive in I and IV, and tangent's sign depends on sine and cosine.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Sum of Angles Formula for Tangent

The tangent of a sum of two angles, tan(α + β), can be found using the formula tan(α + β) = (tan α + tan β) / (1 - tan α tan β). This formula allows calculation of the tangent of combined angles from the tangents of individual angles.
Recommended video:
4:47
Sum and Difference of Tangent

Finding Missing Trigonometric Ratios Using Pythagorean Identity

Given sin α or sin β, other ratios like cosine and tangent can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. By solving for cosine and considering the quadrant, one can determine the correct sign and then compute tangent as sin θ / cos θ.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

891
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. sin (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

886
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

632
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.

sin 2α
876
views