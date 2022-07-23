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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.3.58c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.58c

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
c. tan(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\sec \alpha = -3\) and \(\frac{\pi}{2} < \alpha < \pi\). This means \(\alpha\) is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative.
Recall the relationship between secant and cosine: \(\sec \alpha = \frac{1}{\cos \alpha}\). Use this to find \(\cos \alpha\) by taking the reciprocal of \(\sec \alpha\).
Since \(\cos \alpha\) is the reciprocal of \(\sec \alpha\), calculate \(\cos \alpha = \frac{1}{-3} = -\frac{1}{3}\).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin \alpha\): \(\sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1\). Substitute \(\cos \alpha = -\frac{1}{3}\) and solve for \(\sin \alpha\).
Determine the sign of \(\sin \alpha\) based on the quadrant. Since \(\alpha\) is in the second quadrant, \(\sin \alpha\) is positive. Finally, find \(\tan \frac{\alpha}{2}\) using the half-angle formula: \(\tan \frac{\alpha}{2} = \frac{1 - \cos \alpha}{\sin \alpha}\) or \(\tan \frac{\alpha}{2} = \frac{\sin \alpha}{1 + \cos \alpha}\). Choose the appropriate formula and substitute the values to express \(\tan \frac{\alpha}{2}\) exactly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, tangent, secant, etc., are ratios of sides in a right triangle or points on the unit circle. Understanding how these functions relate, such as tan(α) = sin(α)/cos(α) and sec(α) = 1/cos(α), is essential for finding unknown values from given information.
Recommended video:
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using the Unit Circle and Angle Quadrants

The unit circle helps determine the sign and value of trig functions based on the angle's quadrant. Since α is between π/2 and π (second quadrant), cosine and secant are negative, while sine is positive. This knowledge guides the correct sign choice when calculating values.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas allow finding trig function values of α/2 using known values of α. For tangent, the formula tan(α/2) = ±√((1 - cos α)/(1 + cos α)) or tan(α/2) = sin α / (1 + cos α) is used, with the sign determined by the quadrant of α/2.
Recommended video:
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

891
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

b. cos(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

607
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

861
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Textbook Question
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the first set of formulas presented in this section by working C1–C4 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 1–8, use the appropriate formula to express each product as a sum or difference.sin x cos 2x
824
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

c. tan(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use the figures to find the exact value of each trigonometric function.

sin 2α
876
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