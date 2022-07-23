Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.57a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.57a

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant I, and \(\sin \beta = \frac{5}{13}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant II.
Recall the Pythagorean identity to find \(\cos \alpha\) and \(\cos \beta\). Since \(\sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1\), calculate \(\cos \alpha = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha}\) and \(\cos \beta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta}\).
Determine the correct signs for \(\cos \alpha\) and \(\cos \beta\) based on the quadrant information: in quadrant I, cosine is positive; in quadrant II, cosine is negative.
Use the cosine addition formula: \(\cos(\alpha + \beta) = \cos \alpha \cos \beta - \sin \alpha \sin \beta\).
Substitute the values of \(\sin \alpha\), \(\cos \alpha\), \(\sin \beta\), and \(\cos \beta\) into the formula and simplify to find the exact value of \(\cos(\alpha + \beta)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Angles Formula for Cosine

The sum of angles formula states that cos(α + β) = cos α cos β - sin α sin β. This identity allows us to find the cosine of the sum of two angles using the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Cosine from Sine and Quadrant

Given sin α and sin β along with their quadrants, we use the Pythagorean identity cos²θ = 1 - sin²θ to find cos α and cos β. The sign of cosine depends on the quadrant: positive in quadrant I and negative in quadrant II, which affects the final value.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Quadrant Sign Rules for Trigonometric Functions

The sign of sine and cosine functions depends on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant I, both sine and cosine are positive; in quadrant II, sine is positive but cosine is negative. Correctly applying these sign rules is crucial for accurate calculation.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.

965
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = 3/4, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = 1/4, 3𝝅/2 < β < 2𝝅

989
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°

650
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

983
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

639
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. sin(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

712
views