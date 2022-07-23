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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.2.61a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.61a

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\cos \alpha = \frac{8}{17}\) with \(\alpha\) in quadrant IV, and \(\sin \beta = -\frac{1}{2}\) with \(\beta\) in quadrant III.
Determine \(\sin \alpha\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1\). Since \(\cos \alpha = \frac{8}{17}\), calculate \(\sin \alpha = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{8}{17}\right)^2}\). Because \(\alpha\) is in quadrant IV, where sine is negative, choose the negative root.
Determine \(\cos \beta\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 \beta + \cos^2 \beta = 1\). Since \(\sin \beta = -\frac{1}{2}\), calculate \(\cos \beta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^2}\). Because \(\beta\) is in quadrant III, where cosine is negative, choose the negative root.
Use the cosine addition formula: \(\cos(\alpha + \beta) = \cos \alpha \cos \beta - \sin \alpha \sin \beta\).
Substitute the values of \(\cos \alpha\), \(\cos \beta\), \(\sin \alpha\), and \(\sin \beta\) into the formula and simplify to find the exact value of \(\cos(\alpha + \beta)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Angles Formula for Cosine

The sum of angles formula states that cos(α + β) = cos α cos β − sin α sin β. This identity allows us to find the cosine of the sum of two angles using the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for solving the problem.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Sine and Cosine Values from Quadrants

Knowing the quadrant in which an angle lies helps determine the sign of its sine and cosine values. For example, in quadrant IV, cosine is positive and sine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. This is crucial for correctly assigning signs to trigonometric values.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of the missing sine or cosine value when one is known. This is important here to find sin α and cos β from the given values, enabling the use of the sum formula accurately.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.

965
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

tan α = 3/4, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = 1/4, 3𝝅/2 < β < 2𝝅

989
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

a. sin(α/2)

sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅

639
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. cos (α + β)

sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.

950
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

a. sin(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

712
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

d. sin 2α

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

1047
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