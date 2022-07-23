In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = 3/4, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = 1/4, 3𝝅/2 < β < 2𝝅
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. sin(α + β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
d. sin 2α
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.