In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
tan α = ﹣3/4, α lies in quadrant II, and cos β = 1/3, β lies in quadrant I.
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
tan α = 4/3, 180° < α < 270°
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. sin (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
sin α = 3/5, α lies in quadrant I, and sin β = 5/13, β lies in quadrant II.