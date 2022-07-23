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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.38a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.38a

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. sin(α + β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin \alpha = -\frac{1}{3} \) with \( \pi < \alpha < \frac{3\pi}{2} \), and \( \cos \beta = -\frac{1}{3} \) with \( \pi < \beta < \frac{3\pi}{2} \). Both angles are in the third quadrant.
Recall the sine addition formula: \( \sin(\alpha + \beta) = \sin \alpha \cos \beta + \cos \alpha \sin \beta \). We need to find \( \cos \alpha \) and \( \sin \beta \) to use this formula.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos \alpha \): \( \cos \alpha = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)^2} \). The negative sign is because \( \alpha \) is in the third quadrant where cosine is negative.
Similarly, find \( \sin \beta \) using the identity \( \sin \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \cos^2 \beta} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)^2} \), since \( \beta \) is also in the third quadrant where sine is negative.
Substitute all known values into the sine addition formula: \( \sin(\alpha + \beta) = \sin \alpha \cos \beta + \cos \alpha \sin \beta \), and simplify the expression to find the exact value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Angles Formula for Sine

The sum of angles formula states that sin(α + β) = sin α cos β + cos α sin β. This identity allows us to find the sine of a sum of two angles using the sines and cosines of the individual angles, which is essential for solving the problem.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Cosine and Sine from Given Values and Quadrants

Given sin α and cos β along with their quadrant information, we use the Pythagorean identity (sin²θ + cos²θ = 1) to find the missing cosine or sine values. The quadrant determines the sign (positive or negative) of these values, which is crucial for accuracy.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Understanding Angle Measures and Quadrants

The problem specifies angle ranges (π < α < 3π/2 and π < β < 3π/2), indicating both angles lie in the third quadrant. In this quadrant, sine and cosine values are negative, which affects the sign of the trigonometric functions and must be considered when calculating exact values.
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

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In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:

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