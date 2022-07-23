Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
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In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.
In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.