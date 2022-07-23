In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.
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Key Concepts
Vector Direction and Scalar Multiplication
Magnitude (Norm) of a Vector
Properties of Vectors in the Same Direction
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 107°, C = 30°, c = 126