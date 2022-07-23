Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 2b
Chapter 4, Problem 2b

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that since vectors \( \mathbf{u} \) and \( \mathbf{v} \) have the same direction, \( \mathbf{v} \) is a scalar multiple of \( \mathbf{u} \). This means \( \mathbf{v} = k \mathbf{u} \) for some scalar \( k \).
Recall that the magnitude (or norm) of a vector \( \mathbf{v} \) is denoted by \( ||\mathbf{v}|| \) and is related to the magnitude of \( \mathbf{u} \) by \( ||\mathbf{v}|| = |k| \cdot ||\mathbf{u}|| \).
Identify or find the scalar \( k \) by comparing the components of \( \mathbf{v} \) and \( \mathbf{u} \), or by using any given information about the vectors in the problem.
Calculate the magnitude of \( \mathbf{u} \) using the formula \( ||\mathbf{u}|| = \sqrt{u_1^2 + u_2^2 + u_3^2} \) if \( \mathbf{u} \) is in three dimensions, or the corresponding formula for the dimension given.
Multiply the magnitude of \( \mathbf{u} \) by the absolute value of \( k \) to find \( ||\mathbf{v}|| = |k| \cdot ||\mathbf{u}|| \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Direction and Scalar Multiplication

When two vectors have the same direction, one vector can be expressed as a scalar multiple of the other. This means v = k * u, where k is a scalar. Understanding this relationship helps in determining the magnitude of one vector based on the other.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector

Magnitude (Norm) of a Vector

The magnitude or norm of a vector, denoted ||v||, represents its length in space. It is calculated using the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. Knowing how to compute or relate magnitudes is essential for solving problems involving vector lengths.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Properties of Vectors in the Same Direction

Vectors pointing in the same direction have proportional components and their magnitudes relate by the absolute value of the scalar multiple. This property allows one to find the magnitude of one vector if the other vector and the scalar factor are known.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, use the given vectors to find v⋅w and v⋅v. v = 5i - 4j, w = -2i - j

775
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

443
views
Textbook Question

In oblique triangle ABC, C = 68°, a = 5, and b = 6. Find c to the nearest tenth.

887
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 66°, a = 17, c = 12

677
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

682
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. B = 107°, C = 30°, c = 126

606
views