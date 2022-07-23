If you have two angles and one side (ASA or AAS), first find the third angle by subtracting the sum of the known angles from 180°: \[ C = 180^\circ - A - B \] Then use the Law of Sines to find the unknown sides: \[ \frac{a}{\sin(A)} = \frac{b}{\sin(B)} = \frac{c}{\sin(C)} \]