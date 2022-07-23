Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w
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In Exercises 5–8, let v = -5i + 2j and w = 2i - 4j Find the specified vector, scalar, or angle. 3v - 4w
In Exercises 1–12, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. If no triangle exists, state 'no triangle.' If two triangles exist, solve each triangle. C = 50°, a = 3, c = 1
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
In Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = i - j