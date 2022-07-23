Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 25
Chapter 4, Problem 25

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that two vectors \( \mathbf{v} \) and \( \mathbf{w} \) are orthogonal if and only if their dot product is zero, i.e., \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} = 0 \).
Write down the components of the vectors: \( \mathbf{v} = 2\mathbf{i} + 8\mathbf{j} \) means \( \mathbf{v} = (2, 8) \), and \( \mathbf{w} = 4\mathbf{i} - \mathbf{j} \) means \( \mathbf{w} = (4, -1) \).
Calculate the dot product using the formula \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} = v_1 w_1 + v_2 w_2 \), where \( v_1, v_2 \) are components of \( \mathbf{v} \) and \( w_1, w_2 \) are components of \( \mathbf{w} \).
Substitute the values: \( \mathbf{v} \cdot \mathbf{w} = (2)(4) + (8)(-1) \).
Evaluate the expression to check if the dot product equals zero. If it does, the vectors are orthogonal; if not, they are not orthogonal.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product is an algebraic operation that takes two vectors and returns a scalar. It is calculated by multiplying corresponding components of the vectors and summing the results. For vectors v = (v1, v2) and w = (w1, w2), the dot product is v1*w1 + v2*w2.
Recommended video:
05:40
Introduction to Dot Product

Orthogonality of Vectors

Two vectors are orthogonal if their dot product equals zero. This means the vectors are perpendicular to each other in the plane or space. Checking orthogonality involves computing the dot product and verifying if the result is zero.
Recommended video:
03:48
Introduction to Vectors

Vector Components and Notation

Vectors can be expressed in terms of unit vectors i and j, representing the x and y directions respectively. For example, v = 2i + 8j corresponds to the vector (2, 8). Understanding this notation helps in performing operations like the dot product.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.

P₁ = (-3, 0), P₂ = (-2, -2)

606
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

v - u

814
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.P₁ = (2, -1), P₂ = (5, -3)
743
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 10, b = 30, A = 150°

682
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 30, b = 40, A = 20°

740
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.

a = 4 feet, b = 4 feet, c = 2 feet

944
views