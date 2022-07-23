Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 24
Chapter 4, Problem 24

In Exercises 22–24, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude.
v = -3j

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vector given: \( \mathbf{v} = -3\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector has no \( \mathbf{i} \) (x-direction) component and a \( -3 \) component in the \( \mathbf{j} \) (y-direction).
Express the vector in component form as \( \mathbf{v} = (0, -3) \), where 0 is the x-component and -3 is the y-component.
To sketch the vector as a position vector, start at the origin \( (0,0) \) and draw an arrow pointing straight down to the point \( (0, -3) \) on the Cartesian plane.
Recall that the magnitude (or length) of a vector \( \mathbf{v} = (x, y) \) is given by the formula \( \| \mathbf{v} \| = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \).
Calculate the magnitude of \( \mathbf{v} \) by substituting the components: \( \| \mathbf{v} \| = \sqrt{0^2 + (-3)^2} = \sqrt{9} \). This gives the magnitude of the vector.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position Vector

A position vector represents the location of a point in space relative to the origin. It is typically expressed in component form, such as v = ai + bj, where i and j are unit vectors along the x and y axes. In this question, the vector v = -3j points 3 units in the negative y-direction.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form

Vector Components and Unit Vectors

Vectors are broken down into components along coordinate axes using unit vectors i (x-axis) and j (y-axis). The given vector v = -3j has no x-component and a y-component of -3, indicating direction and magnitude along the y-axis only.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is its length and is found using the Pythagorean theorem: |v| = √(a² + b²). For v = -3j, the magnitude is |v| = √(0² + (-3)²) = 3, representing the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = i + j, w = i - j

866
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–26, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.P₁ = (2, -1), P₂ = (5, -3)
743
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

u - v

810
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

a = 63, b = 22, c = 50

712
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 10, b = 30, A = 150°

682
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.

a = 4 feet, b = 4 feet, c = 2 feet

944
views