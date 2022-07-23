Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = i + j, w = i - j
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In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = i + j, w = i - j
In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
a = 63, b = 22, c = 50
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j
In Exercises 22–24, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude.
v = -3j
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 4 feet, b = 4 feet, c = 2 feet