Vector Subtraction

Vector subtraction involves finding the difference between two vectors, which can be visualized as moving from one point to another in the coordinate plane. For vectors represented by points P₁ and P₂, the vector v from P₁ to P₂ is calculated by subtracting the coordinates of P₁ from those of P₂. This operation yields a new vector that describes the direction and distance from P₁ to P₂.