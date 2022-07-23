In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
v - u
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
v - u
In Exercises 9–24, solve each triangle. Round lengths to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
a = 63, b = 22, c = 50
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 2i + 8j, w = 4i - j
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 10, b = 30, A = 150°
In Exercises 22–24, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude.
v = -3j