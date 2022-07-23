Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.
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In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.
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In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 4j
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
5u ⋅ (3v - 4w)
In Exercises 37–39, find the dot product v ⋅ w. Then find the angle between v and w to the nearest tenth of a degree.
v = 2i + 4j, w = 6i - 11j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 6i
In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
projᵤ (v + w)